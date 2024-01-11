In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less