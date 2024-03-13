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Hero Electric Optima Li vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Optima Li vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima li Xl100
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 63,500₹ 43,900
Range65-110 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity334 kWh-
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Optima Li Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm158 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg88 kg
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
65 km220 km
Max Speed
42 kmph65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Gear Box
CVTSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescoicTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.334 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,88852,450
Ex-Showroom Price
63,50043,900
RTO
02,634
Insurance
4,3885,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4591,127

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