In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Optima Li vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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