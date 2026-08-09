In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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