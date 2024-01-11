In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at 46,375 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less