In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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