In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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