In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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