In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-