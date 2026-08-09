In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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