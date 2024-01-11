In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less