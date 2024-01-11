Saved Articles

Hero Electric Optima Li vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Sport 63 Mid
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
65 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99083,148
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99071,990
RTO
05,039
Insurance
06,119
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,787

