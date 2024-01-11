In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less