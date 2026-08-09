In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)