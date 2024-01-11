In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less