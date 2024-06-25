HT Auto
In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 110 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima li Saathi
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 63,500₹ 85,999
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Range
65 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Kerb Weight
68 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescoic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,-
Mobile Connectivity
No-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99089,860
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99085,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,931

