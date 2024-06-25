In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 110 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.