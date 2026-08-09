In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Mitra
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.