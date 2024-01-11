In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at 49,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less