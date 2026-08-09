In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-