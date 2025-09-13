In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-