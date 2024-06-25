In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 110 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Buzz
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|110 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.