In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.