In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.