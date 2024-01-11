In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less