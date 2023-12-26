In 2023 Hero Electric Optima Li or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Hero Electric Optima Li or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less