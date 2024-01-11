In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less