Hero Electric Optima Li or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at 63,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.