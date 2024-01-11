In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less