In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Okaya EV ClassIQ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV ClassIQ Price starts at 74,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the ClassIQ has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.