In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)