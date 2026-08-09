In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.