Hero Electric Optima Li vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Range
65 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99053,054
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99049,781
RTO
00
Insurance
03,273
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,140

