In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Xone Price starts at 45,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Xone has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.