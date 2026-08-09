In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|65-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
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