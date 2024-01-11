In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less