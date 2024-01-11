In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less