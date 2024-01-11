In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less