Hero Electric Optima Li or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.