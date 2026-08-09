In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|60-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours