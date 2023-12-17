In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Primo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Primo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 92,007
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|66-137 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|2.04 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours