In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima Li vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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