In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Optima Li vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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