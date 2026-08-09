In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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