hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesOptima Li vs Shine

Hero Electric Optima Li vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima li Shine
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 63,500₹ 80,852
Range65-110 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity334 kWh-
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Electric Optima Li Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Brand Name View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm162 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg114 kg
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
65 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
42 kmph90 Kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Electric
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescoicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.334 kWh12V, 4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,88894,164
Ex-Showroom Price
63,50080,852
RTO
06,968
Insurance
4,3886,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4592,023
Expert Rating
-

Shine Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Passion Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%
1 Jun 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
5 things to know before buying the Honda Shine 125
25 Mar 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric, tells HT Auto what India can learn from other countries to take EVs to the masses.
Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric
5 May 2020
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
EV segment in the country is poised to potentially keep growing once the situation returns to some semblance of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis is over.
Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown
5 May 2020
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers