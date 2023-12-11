Saved Articles

Hero Electric Optima Li vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
65 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99091,201
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99078,687
RTO
06,294
Insurance
06,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,960

