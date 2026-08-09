In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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