Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.