In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-