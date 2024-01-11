Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesOptima Li vs Dio 125

Hero Electric Optima Li vs Honda Dio 125

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
65 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99097,770
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99083,400
RTO
08,172
Insurance
06,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3322,101

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Harsh VLOGS)
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift exterior fully leaked. Check out new images
    6 Jan 2024
    2024 Hyundai Creta will come with a redesigned exterior and interior.
    2024 Hyundai Creta safety equipment & features revealed, will get ADAS
    5 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
    9 Sept 2021
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    View all
     