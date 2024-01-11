In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less