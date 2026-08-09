In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Optima Li vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-