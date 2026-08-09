In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-