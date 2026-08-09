In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours