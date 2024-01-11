In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less