In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Optima la
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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